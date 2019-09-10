Cracking Cajun crabs at Buffalo’s Crabman

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Seafood lovers rejoice! A new restaurant in Buffalo is serving up shellfish by the pound!

The Crabman is open for business and its southern style crab boil has people from Buffalo and beyond singing its praises!

“It’s fantastic. I’m from the south and we love our crawfish. This is great,” said Chris Rea, a visitor from Charlotte North Carolina.

Originally from New York City, owner Nana Wang got the idea for the restaurant two years ago while she was still a pharmacy student at University at Buffalo.

“This type of restaurant was getting popular when I went to New York City to visit my family.We went together to try this new style of seafood and we loved it. So I thought why cant’t we have one in Buffalo?” Wang said.

From there, she and husband Louis Cui opened up shop on Franklin Street this past August.

The Crabman specializes in southern style, Cajun seafood like shrimp, crab, crawfish, lobster and other seafood, accented by corn-on-the cob,potatoes and three different flavored sauces.

Customers are supplied with gloves,a bib, and a miniature garbage can to dig in to the buttery buckets.

Wang says she takes pride in purchasing the freshest seafood from all around the country. She’s also taken plenty of time to figure out what flavors work best for people from Western New York.

“People have different tastes if they’re from different areas. I’ve been here for about eight years so I’ve kind of gotten familiar with what kind of sauce people like. I’m here to bring new stuff to the City of Buffalo because even though we get a lot of snow, I like this city ,” Wang said.

Prices range from $28 to $40 dollars for crustacean combos or you can try the Super Seafood Platter for $117 dollars that feeds about six people.

The Crabman is located at 341 Franklin Street . For more information click here.