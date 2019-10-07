Deals to dine for: Local Restaurant Week kicks off

Get your appetites ready- Local Restaurant Week starts today.

The bi-annual event celebrates Western New York’s local restaurants. This time around, there are almost 200 participating restaurants, offering diners deals for $20.19, $30.19, and $40.19.

New participants for this Local Restaurant Week include Big Ditch Brewing Company, Hooked, Pamps Red Zone Bar and Grill, Park Vue Soul Food, Resurgence Brewing Company, Ru’s Pierogi, Tappo Pizza, The Irishman Pub & Eatery, The Mansard, and Twigs (Millennium Hotel).

According to a press release, WNY’s Local Restaurant Week is the only restaurant week concept in the nation that spotlights only locally-owned and operated restaurants.

You can find a full list of participating restaurants here.