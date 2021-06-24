Dirty Bird restaurant raising money for injured BPD Officer Jonathan Negron

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– A local restaurant is extending a helping hand to a Buffalo Police officer who was severely injured in a car chase.

Dirty Bird Chicken and Waffles is donating 50 percent of its food truck sales to officer Jonathan Negron, who was critically injured when a car he was chasing hit a light pole and fell on his patrol car.

“It kind of hit close to home, I’m a police officer in the falls,” said Raul Parker, owner of Dirty Bird. “We don’t do the job for pay so I know that every little bit would count.”

Negron was in a medically induced coma for more than ten days after the incident. He has since woken up and been able to speak and breathe on his own.

Parker, who has been on the police force for six years, says he was compelled to help a fellow officer as that it could have easily been him in that situation.

“That could’ve happened to me or any one of my friends. Every day we drive countless miles in the police car and every day we risk our lives and put our lives on the line and he came close to losing his life.”

The fundraiser runs on Thursday June, 24 and Thursday July 1 from 11 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. at Roswell Park Comprehensive Care Center.