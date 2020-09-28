Red Cross Disaster Relief Telethon: Volunteer shares why he got involved

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)—The American Red Cross is asking for your help to continue its relief efforts across the country helping those in the midst of crisis.

On Monday, News 4 partnered with the organization to raise funds for its disaster relief fund, helping those affected by the recent wildfires on the West Coast and hurricanes that hit Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas.

Jon Nickerson from Williamsville was volunteering at the event helping man the phones and taking donations. He says he was happy to give his time because he understands with the pandemic, this year the need for help is greater than ever.

We’re live at at the @RedCrossWNY headquarters in downtown #buffalo and we are still taking donations to help with disaster relief across the country. Volunteers are standing by to take your calls until 7 p.m. @ 716-878-2383. pic.twitter.com/jiKuCRez8g — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) September 28, 2020

“When disaster strikes people are in need and you never know when disaster is going to strike in your own area so its easier to pay it forward and do it now and be thankful that you have a roof over your head and help those that do not.”

Some of the proceeds from Monday’s event also go to help those in crisis right here in Western New York. To make a donation, go to redcross.org.

.@KellyKhatibtv is live on https://t.co/3XcS5YYthK right now from the @RedCrossWNY disaster relief telethon. She has all the info on how you can donate! @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/jOi2SGE7tB — Christy Kern (@christykern4) September 28, 2020

