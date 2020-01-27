Dos and don’ts for keeping reusable bags clean

(WIVB) – The implementation of New York State’s single-use plastic bag ban is getting closer.

The law goes into effect statewide on March 1. Wegmans across the state put the new rule into effect early, getting rid of its single-use plastic bags on Monday.

While reusable plastic bags are better for the environment, they need to be kept clean for health reasons. Food and other items can leave behind germs, including salmonella and e. Coli.

Here are some tips from the New York State Department of Health on keeping your bags clean:

Separate meat, fish or poultry; fresh produce, and ready-to-eat foods.

Use separate bags. Dedicate one bag for meat, fish or poultry; another for fresh fruits and vegetables, and another for ready-to-eat foods. It’s also a good idea to keep these foods separated in your shopping cart, on the checkout lane’s conveyor belt, and at home. This will help prevent germs from spreading.

Remember: cold food needs to be refrigerated within two hours of leaving the store or market. When temperatures outside are above 90 degrees, cold food should be refrigerated within one hour.

Always put raw meats into a disposable plastic bag before putting them in a reusable bag.

A disposable plastic bag will help contain any juices that drip off raw meat, fish and poultry packages. These juices will then be unable to touch other foods and contaminate them. Disposable plastic bags are usually available in your store’s raw meat, fish, poultry or produce areas.

Immediately after use, throw away disposable plastic bags used for raw meat, fish or poultry. Never reuse bags that contained raw meat, fish or poultry.

Wash reusable grocery bags often.

Cloth reusable bags should be washed in a washing machine using laundry detergent. They should also be dried in the dryer or air-dried.

Plastic-lined reusable bags should be scrubbed using hot water and soap, then air-dried.

Before storing, be sure both cloth and plastic-lined reusable bags are completely dry.

Store reusable bags in a cool, dry place, such as your home or garage. High temperatures, like those inside a car or car trunk, can cause germs like Salmonella to grow faster.

Do not use reusable grocery bags for other purposes.