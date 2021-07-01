D’Youville College hosts weekly farmers market

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In an effort to combat food insecurity and promote a healthy lifestyle, D’youville College is hosting a farmers market every Monday this summer.

“D’Youville wanted to be a part of bringing healthier foods and nutrition to the west side community so this is one of the projects we’re doing to increase access to healthier foods,” said, nutrition program director Rachel Laster.

Thanks to a grant from the Mother Cabrini Foundation, the school will have local vendors selling fresh fruits and vegetables, healthy food prep vendors, and offer cooking classes free of charge.

“We’ll be giving out bags of produce and we’ll also be doing a nutrition entrepreneurship program where we’ll give out applications later in the summer for five local entrepreneurs to become food entrepreneurs. So we help them start a business as well as help them get acclimated to writing a business plan.”

Laster, who grew up in the Queen City, says the program will include event partnerships with Feed Buffalo, West Side Community Services, and the African Heritage Food Co-Op.

” In the black community we’re fighting things like high blood pressure and fresh locally grown produce and learning alternate meals to make is important,” said co-op employee and community organizer Mercedes Overstreet.

Laster says Buffalo has a high chronic disease rate and it’s important to provide the community with the tools they need to combat those issues.

“Our chronic disease rates are higher than other parts of the state and these are diseases that can be managed with proper nutrition. If you have diabetes, if you have heart disease or kidney failure, these are diseases where you can eat better and have better outcomes health-wise, and we want to make sure the community knows that.”

The market runs every Monday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at parking lot D on the D’Youville campus for more information, visit dlishkitchen.org.