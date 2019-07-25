East Side paintball facility to host second annual street art festival

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For the second year, paintball will meet spray paint at the Queen City’s first outdoor paintball facility.

Paint Vs. Paint II will be held this Saturday and Sunday at Normel Paintball, 432 Howard St.

The event will bring 40 street artists from across the East Coast to the 3.1 acre facility to create unique works of art on walls and buildings on the property.

“This is definitely a one-of-a-kind event,” Normel Paintball co-founder Erik Hansen said. “We want anyone and everyone, not just paintball players, to come in and enjoy the event. ”

In addition to the street art and live painting, the event will feature a DJ, a break dance competition, food trucks, and paintball.

Hansen and business partner Joshua Burch opened Normel Paintball last August at the site of a former scrapyard. The facility is the first National Xball League in WNY.

“We have pro teams from all over- Canada, Ohio, Pennsylvania,” Hansen said. “We love the rental players- new people who come into the paintball scene.”

The facility has all of the equipment needed for a paintball game for rent- and it’s a good time for all ages.

“We’ve had birthday parties for 11-year-olds, we’ve had birthday parties for 15-year-olds,” Hansen said. “We’ve had bachelor parties, birthday parties for 50-year-olds- it’s open to anyone in any age group.”

The festival will be an annual event at the facility.

“We want to put on an event like this once a year to have the community come together,” Hansen said. “We really want to focus on the East Side and bringing everyone together.”

Paint Vs. Paint II will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

