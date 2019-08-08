First-ever “Lockport Food Fest” will feature all-Lockport restaurant lineup

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – Get your tastebuds locked and loaded.

The inaugural Lockport Food Fest is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday in Lockport.

The new festival features only Lockport restaurants, which will be offering a diverse range of foods.

The event, at Main Street and Pine Street, is cash only. An ATM will be located on site.

In addition to Lockport restaurants, the event will feature local food vendors including Chenez’s Popcorn, East Hill Creamery, and Flight of 5 Winery.

Festival-goers can vote for their Festival Favorite, and a panel of celebrity judges will select the “LKPT Food Fest Best of Show”.

Kids activities are available in the “Family Fun Zone”.

For a full list of participating restaurants and the dishes they’ll be offering, check out the event Facebook page.