FreeTHEM Walk to host Juneteenth celebrations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– After a 900 plus journey along the Underground Railroad, the group from the FreeTHEM Walk will finish their journey this Saturday on Juneteenth.

“Just to be able to walk along the same path that our ancestors walked and to have it culminate here in Buffalo on Juneteenth is just absolutely amazing. We’re celebrating freedom and emancipation,” said participant Jamil Crews.

The initiative was started by Project Mona’s House founder Kelly Galloway, to shed light on human trafficking as modern-day slavery. The group is inviting the public to join them on the last leg of their journey with events during the holiday weekend, including a welcome back rally in front of city hall where they’ll walk the last mile to the African American Heritage Corridor.

“We’re inviting everyone to walk with us and once we get over there it’s going to be a huge celebration and I’m so excited we get to do it in person.”

Crews says he’s happy that after so much turmoil in the Queen City last year, that POC can come together and find joy this Juneteenth.

“All of the negative stuff that happened last year and the attention that we received, I want people outside of Buffalo ,and even people here as well,to understand that the positive stuff far out weighs the negative things and Buffalo is truly that city of good neighbors.”

All members of the walk will also be on hand Sunday at the Northland Workforce Training Center for a live Podcast by The B Suite detailing their journey. That same day, FreeTHEM will host a conversation with author and activist Cyntoia Brown Long.

For more information, visit FreeThem Walk Events.