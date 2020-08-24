Grab and Go Carnival Foods Coming to Eastern Hills Mall

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)– If you find yourself missing the foods of the fair the folks at Hammerl Amusements have got you covered!

The company is bringing ten carnival food vendors to the Eastern Hills Mall on Friday, August 28 through Sunday, August 30.

A variety of foods will be served including funnel cakes, fried dough, corn dogs, fried Oreos, kettle corn, and fresh-squeezed lemonade.

Officials say its a way to support local carnival food vendors as many are experiencing a loss of income due to the coronavirus pandemic. All NYS safety guidelines will be followed so please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Vendors will be set up in front of the JC Penny store from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m Friday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

