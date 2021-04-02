Greek on the Street donating portion of Good Friday fish fry proceeds to Make-A-Wish WNY

KENMORE, N.Y. (WIVB) A local restaurant is making sure Good Friday is extra special for kids with the Make A Wish Foundation.

The owners of Greek on the Street are donating a dollar from every fish fry sold to Make A Wish Western New York as a part of its Wish Heros campaign.

The family-style restaurant has been serving the community for several years now beginning in Wheatfield in 2008 and moving to 3189 Delaware Ave in 2014. Owner Sam Vasiliadis says Western New York has always embraced him so he didn’t hesitate to team up with the organization to pay it forward.

” I just like to help people and the last year has been tough for everyone. If it wasn’t for the community and friends I wouldn’t be here so i figured it’s time to give back.”

If you’d like to grab a fish fry you can go in store or call 716-875-3382 until 8 p.m.