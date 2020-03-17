Gym closed? Here are some ways to keep in shape and avoid injury

(WIVB) – With gyms throughout the state ordered closed yesterday to help curb the spread of coronavirus, it might be a little more challenging than usual to get a workout in.

Regular exercise and avoiding injury is very important during these uncertain times, Dr. Julie Wolfley, a doctor of physical therapy and orthopedic clinical specialist, said Tuesday.

Wolfley advocates for working a daily exercise routine into your containment schedule.

“Walking or running or biking to boost the immune system- spring is in the air,” Wolfley said. She also recommends spring cleaning or working in the garden.

There are also plenty of online exercise classes available to help you get your sweat on from your own home, including some from local gyms.

Wolfley’s practice, Natural Physical Therapy in East Amherst, is offering online therapeutic yoga classes as well as TeleHealth support for physical therapy patients.

“If they’re an established physical therapy patient, what we can do is talk about their progress, and we have a website where we can send them exercises directly to their phone or email,” Wolfley said.

They can also do physical therapy evaluations over TeleHealth, explaining their diagnoses and recommending routines to do at home.

For more information and pricing, click here. https://www.naturalphysicaltherapyofea.com