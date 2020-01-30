Home of My Own WNY to bring independent living for those with developmental disabilities

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–A group of local moms are working to create a community within the community for their children with special needs. A Home of my Own WNY held its launch party and fundraiser Wednesday to provide residential opportunities for high functioning individuals with developmental disabilities.

” I don’t think that there’s a parent out there, especially moms, with kids with special needs that isn’t thinking along the lines of what does the future hold for my child,” said Deb Flynn founding director of Home of My Own.

Their goal is to create a space of around 40 one and two-bedroom apartments similar to an assisted living facility. They say most local facilities are group homes or are contained within affordable housing developments targeted toward seniors that don’t give individuals the social opportunities they need in order to thrive.

“They are placed inappropriately because there’s a bed open and that’s where they’re going to be, they don’t know anyone, and the skill level is all over the place but the state is required to fill those beds,” said executive director Ellen Pacioli .

Flynn says the foundation would fill a critical need for people like her 22-year-old daughter Kaleigh. A community that’s safe, well-located, and gives her the independence to reach her full potential on her own.

“It’s one of the most important things I’ve ever done. As a mom you want to make sure your kids are taken care of, it’s just a nurturing instinct we have. It’s no different just because your child has special needs.”

If you’d like to help these moms on a mission, visit Home of My Own of WNY for more information.