House of Horrors and Haunted Catacombs is having one final scare this Friday and Saturday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – House of Horrors and Haunted Catacombs has been serving up the scares in Western New York for decades, giving guests the feeling of stepping into a live horror movie.

But the credits are about to roll for the attraction.

They are not able to renew their lease at their Union Road location in Tonawanda, and their operation is too large to move before the 2021 Halloween season, owner Tim Bunch said.

“It’s up year round,” Bunch said. “In order for us to tear this down, it would be time to rebuild it by the time we were done.”

House of Horrors and Haunted Catacombs hosts an Escape Room during the off-season as well as their seasonal event.

Bunch designs the attractions himself, and new sets and props are constantly being added throughout the year.

The massive space is filled with about 55 to 60 semi-trailer loads’ worth of sets, props, and decorations, Bunch added.

“In order for us to tear all of this down, move it, get it in a new location, get it up to code and open, it would be virtually impossible to do between now and the end of September,” he said.

So what becomes of all of the stuff inside of House of Horrors?

“We’re in the process of getting offers about everything, so hopefully that will work out and you can see this stuff pop up somewhere else,” Bunch said.

One last chance to get scared: House of Horrors and Haunted Catacombs is closing for good after decades of terrifying WNY. They’re having two final nights Friday and Saturday. @news4buffalo @HOUSEOFHORRORS1 pic.twitter.com/JgmqtaMzsF — Kaley Lynch (@kaleylynchtv) June 24, 2021

He’s has been in the business of scaring people for 22 years.

“When I was a kid, I would volunteer for Haunted Catacombs,” Bunch said. “I loved Halloween and scary things – years later, I decided to open House of Horrors, and a few years later the Haunted Catacombs was going out of business and offered to sell to me, so I bought them out.”

Over the years, the haunted attraction has donated a “scary” amount of money to Variety – The Children’s Charity of Buffalo and WNY.

“It’s a charity close to my heart,” Bunch said. “We’ve enjoyed working with them all these years,” Bunch said. “I’m hoping another haunted house in Buffalo can hop on board with Variety, because big passion project for me, but it was also great to give back to the community.”

They’re ready for one last scare, this Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to midnight.

“This is going to the the very last time you can see House of Horrors and Haunted Catacombs, so come out, get one last scare and give us a big sendoff,” Bunch said. “Thanks Buffalo for everything all these years.”

You can purchase tickets online or in-person at House of Horrors and Haunted Catacombs, 3637 Union Road in Cheektowaga.