How 2020’s presidential election compares to the race in 2000

(WIVB)–In the aftermath of the 2020 election, there were sighs of relief and rejoicing in the streets for some. But many disappointed supporters of President Trump harkened their hopes back to the 2000 election that ended in a reversal by the Supreme Court.

We spoke with Peter Yacobucci, an associate professor of Political Science at Buffalo State College, who broke down some key differences between those races.

“With the ballot design in Florida, with the famous butterfly ballots and hanging chads, it was a flawed design. In that case, individuals were trying to determine the intent of the voter on each ballot. The controversy here is whether or not certain ballots should be counted, like ballots that were received after Election Day.”

However, Yacobucci says whether those ballots are counted or not, the lead Biden has in most states is still more than enough to seal a victory.

“Even holding that aside, if we excluded all those ballots that are in question for being received after Election Day it still would not be enough to reduce Joe Bidens lead in any of these controversial states.”

Yacobucci also says that a key factor in the 2000 Presidential Election was it came down to only the State of Florida, but Biden is comfortably ahead in a number of states, even some that are contested.

States have yet to finish an official count but Yacobucci says Biden is ahead enough that those votes left to count will not sway the outcome. There is a razor-thin lead in Georgia that may force a recount for that state but, with his Electoral lead in other states, even losing Georgia would not change Biden’s win.

The Trump campaign has filed legal challenges in Nevada, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, and Georgia, but many have been thrown out for lack of evidence.

“You have to understand that for a legal case to be dismissed at this stage means that it’s so obvious that the moving party, in this case, the Trump administration, has no chance to win on those grounds.”

Once all the states finish making their counts official, it’ll head to Congress for final approval. All state recounts and court contests must be completed by December 8 and on December 14, Electors will vote in their state.

“The election is over. There will be some counting at the end, there will be some legal wrangling about a small number of votes in this state or that state and of course, there will be legal wrangling on votes for lower-level races such as Senate, House, and local level state races, but as far as the presidency it’s over. Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States.”

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.