Hundreds head to Hamburg for 8th annual MLK Food Drive

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)– On a cold Monday morning, hundreds came out to the Village of Hamburg Recreation Center for a day of service in honor of Dr.Martin Luther King Jr.

“Two hundred and fifty plus volunteers that show up from all over the Western New York community, they’re not just Hamburg people,” said Josh Haeick, Supervisor of the Village of Hamburg Recreation Center.

Braving the winter weather, volunteers from the Service Collaborative of WNY, and students from Hamburg High School Academy of Finance walked through the Village to collect bagged canned goods left by residents for Feed More WNY.

Hamburg High School students Teagan Dodson, Hallee Glair, Daucooda Ross and Hannah K were among the many student volunteers.

“It’s really great to see everyone being so supportive of the community because it’s not just the people who come here in the morning, it’s the people who decide to leave the food out because if they didn’t, everyone coming here wouldn’t matter,” said Tyler Herman a Junior at Hamburg High School.

Volunteers say the annual food drive is a way to turn Dr. King’s teachings into community action.

“It’s fighting toward the freedom that Martin Luther King spoke about in many of his speeches. Freedom not necessarily from the bondage of slavery, but from the bondage of oppression and poverty and everything that works against the whole idea of freedom in this country,” said Munirah Ali, Americorp Community Engagement Specialist.

Donations at Feed More WNY slow down dramatically after the holiday season so officials say they’re grateful for the 1,200 pounds of food collected.

Volunteers came from all across Western New York to participate in the day of service.

“To have this drive in place and know that come Martin Luther King Day we will be getting this amazing volume of food to help feed our neighbors in need is just incredible,” said Catherine Shick, Feed More WNY communications director.

Over the past eight years, the MLK Day Food Drive has generated more than 45,000 lbs. of donated non-perishable items and canned goods benefitting FeedMore WNY. This grassroots-driven project brings to life Dr. King’s message that “Everybody can be great because anybody can serve.”

“To keep this legacy going for future generations and to see the young people coming out and engaging it’s a beautiful thing,” said Ali.

Tops locations in Hamburg and Boston also participated in the event by taking in canned good donations on the holiday.

To learn how you can donate, visit Feed More WNY.