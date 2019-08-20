Hungry for more than a tour? Statler Cafe is open at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Visitors to the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Martin House now have a spot to stop for a coffee or bite to eat among the fully-restored grounds.

The Statler Cafe officially opened on the property earlier this month. The grab-and-go cafe offers coffee, cold drinks, salads and sandwiches, and snacks.

Mary Roberts, executive director of the Martin House, says that most of the attraction’s visitors come from outside of Western New York.

“They’ve often traveled great distances to get here, and one of the most frequent questions we get is ‘where can I get a quick cup of coffee or a bite to eat before or after the tour’,” Roberts said. “Now, we have the ability to give people a little bit of food service while they’re on site.”

The cafe is housed in a repurposed carriage house on the grounds. It was built in the late 1800s to early 1900s in association with a single family home on the property which was not designed by Wright.

“The carriage house remained after the main building in front of it was demolished,” Roberts said.

For years, the building was used by Martin House to store materials and equipment.

“This year, we took the effort to invest in this building and rehabilitate it,” Roberts said.

The Statler Cafe is named after Ellsworth and Alice Statler, of “Statler Hotel” fame.

“Ellsworth was a very important businessman in Buffalo and worked and lived here concurrently with Darwin Martin,” Roberts said. “They were two titans of the economic industries of Buffalo at the turn of the last century.”

The Statler Foundation, which is named in the couple’s honor, gave Martin House significant funding to support the rehabilitation of the carriage house building.

The cafe is currently open 9:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Sunday to Saturday. It’s open to the public as well as to tour-takers.

Summer is busy season for the Martin House, with tours running seven days a week until September.

“A lot of people are drawn to Western New York- we have one of the most significant architectural legacies in the country,” Roberts said. ‘We have all of these wonderful American architects in a very affordable, navigable city- every place looks like the same place, but Western New York has an authenticity and a feel that is really its own charm.”

Roberts encourages WNY residents who haven’t seen the Martin House since the renovations were completed to stop by.

“It’s one of those sites that you really have to see it to believe it,” she said.

For a full list of tours and tickets, click here.