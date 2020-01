(WIVB) Today is Beer Can Appreciation Day!

Beer has been sold in cans since 1935, but in recent years, the craft beer industry has taken can art from basic to beautiful.

Here are some examples of local breweries with standout beer can art. From bright and eye-catching to promoting local pride, these can designs are anything but boring.

NOTE: Some of these beers are/were seasonal or limited editions and may not be available at this time.