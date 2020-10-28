Just Buffalo Literary Center kicks off virtual poetry series

BUFFALO, N.Y.(WIVB)– For 45 years, the Just Buffalo Literary Center has brought award-winning authors and writers to The Queen City and this year was no exception.

In a now-familiar move of pivoting to a virtual platform due to the coronavirus pandemic, the center kicked off its first event in its STUDIO poetry series Wednesday with a virtual reading from critically acclaimed author Ilya Kaminsky.

Kaminsky’s book of poems “Deaf Republic” changed the narrative on disability, imagining a town going silent after a boy is shot and killed.

“It’s so timely to think about a country where it’s citizens aren’t hearing each other,” said Barbara Cole artistic director of Just Buffalo Literary Center.

Cole says great literature can often lift people up in the toughest moments so taking time to enjoy the arts is more important than ever.

“From our earliest experiences as little children learning to read, through the rest of our lives, literature helps us explore lives different from our own. It helps us travel to places we may not be able to go to in person, and if ever we need to feel we can move in our imagination, this moment is making all of us appreciate that.”

The four-week series focuses on themes of the body, health, and healing.

Below is a schedule of upcoming authors in the series :

STUDIO series schedule:

You can register and receive the event link here.

