Kelly for Kids Foundation gives back once again

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB)– More than 50 local charities are getting a little extra help this month thanks to the Kelly for Kids Foundation.

The organization held its annual Kelly for Kids Luncheon Tuesday at Ilio DiPaulo’s Restaurant in Blasdell, giving away over $270,000 to children’s charities in Western New York.

“It’s going to help us tremendously,” said Kimberly LaRusso, Founder of Sweet Buffalo Rocks.

LaRusso brought a special Sweet Buffalo Rock for Kelly to say thank you.

LaRusso’s Sweet Buffalo Rocks started out as a small operation where inspirational messages were painted on rocks and then hidden throughout the city for people to find. Now, the treasure hunt has grown into a non-profit helping hundreds of children, and a website sharing feel-good stories about the City of Good Neighbors.

“We hold events in the community for kids battling illness, we raise funds for families that are having difficult times in their lives, so any little bit of funding impacts the mission very much,” LaRusso said.

Founded in 1987, The Kelly for Kids Foundation has helped raise money for disabled and disadvantaged children from all across Western New York. This money raised came from the Jim Kelly Celebrity Classic Golf Tournament, which happens around memorial day every year.

Kelly addresses the crowd during the luncheon.

Kelly says he’s amazed at how the community comes together year after year to support the foundation.

“We’re very blessed that so many people have rallied around the kids. We pray that they’ll have a better day tomorrow than they do today,”

Since its inception, Kelly for Kids has distributed nearly $5 million dollars to many local children’s charities such as Cradle Beach Camp, Kids Escaping Drugs, Ilio DiPaolo Scholarship Fund, and of course, Jim’s Son’s foundation, Hunter’s Hope.