Kids crack the code of computer language at CodeAbility

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– With the click of a keyboard and a swish of a mouse, kids at CodeAbility of Western New York are learning the language of computers.

The after school program opened in September in Orchard Park, teaching children from age seven to seventeen kids computer science through engaging platforms.

Students use code to control robots and drones

“We use drones, we let them do projects on our circuit board. They could even make a robot if they wanted to,” said Sabrina Tanevski, owner of CodeAbility.

A school counselor by day, Tanevski started the program after her son expressed an interest in coding and she couldn’t find a place that offered continuous support for students year-round.

“There’s nothing else like this that’s around like an after- school program where you can just go for an hour just like you would any after-school activity so that’s kind of what makes us different and the fact that we have mentors for the kids,” Tanevski said.

With Computer Science emerging as a high paying and in-demand job in the digital age, parents are excited to get their kids some extra help.

“It’s amazing to see the potential for the future if my son continues on with this. It’s so nice to finally find that thing that really gives him a spark ,” said Kim Vantine whose son Ben attends sessions every week.

Landon Weixlmann,9, and Gabby Kirst,8, get tips from a CodeAbility mentor.

Tanevski says she’s happy to spread knowledge about this growing field and is eager to help children like her son.

“If the kids are interested in it and they get a lot of joy out of it, they’ll make a really good living for themselves doing something that they really enjoy and something that could potentially benefit everybody.”

CodeAbility offers small classes as well as coding camps and mentoring programs. For information on enrollment and pricing, visit CodeAbilityWNY.com .