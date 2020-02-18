La Verdad Cafe makes best barbecue list on Insider.com

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- La Verdad Cafe on East Love Joy in Buffalo is well known locally for its smokey soul food, and its barbecue is getting some time to shine thanks to an article from Insider.

The restaurant was featured in a recent article published on the website the “Best Barbecue Joint in Every State according to Yelp .

“We have been everywhere and God has just been blessing us,” said owner Vivian Robinson.

Robinson opened up shop at 1132 East Love Joy a little over a year ago and the response from customers has been overwhelming in that short time.

“They just opened up today at 11:30 p.m., its only been an hour and the place is packed. I think that’s a testament to the food they serve and the customer service they give which is phenomenal,” said frequent customer Derrick Parson.

Robinson credits her success to word of mouth. She greets every customer that comes through the door with a warm hello and says she didn’t even know La Verdad was featured in the article until a customer told her.

“A customer came in and told me and I asked how they heard of La Verdad Cafe and he said he read about us and I had no idea!”

Robinson says she’s just happy to serve people food made with love and make them feel like they’re at home sitting at grandma’s table.

“It gives me tears. I get teary-eyed because I’m just humble. I love God, I love people and what I do is just show people the love of God and food through the way I cook.”

La Verdad Cafe is participating in Black Restaurant week from February 18-23. For more information, click here.