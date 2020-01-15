Lake Erie Wine Trail named to list of “Best Foodie Destinations of 2020”

(WIVB) – Western New York wine lovers- here’s something to raise a glass for!

The Lake Erie Wine Trail was named one of the best foodie destinations of 2020 by TripSavvy.com.

The list named Lake Erie Wine Country as its to-go spot for wine.

“Nothing says “wine trip” like Napa and Sonoma, but for the wine connoisseur looking for something a bit off the beaten path, the Lake Erie Wine Country is the perfect alternative…. it’s quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing wine destinations in the U.S.”, the write-up reads.

The list also includes destinations like Hawaii for seafood and Koreatown in Los Angeles for barbecue.

Lake Erie Wine Country is located in the 50 miles between Silver Creek and Harborcreek, Pennsylvania.

It’s home to 23 wineries and over 14,000 acres of vineyards. Click here for a list of wineries.

Our neighbors to the north also got a shout-out on the list. Ontario was named as the top destination for apples.