Local apparel company gives back during pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Like many small business owners, Marcus Holmes did his best to navigate when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

“When the COVID monster arrived I just started playing with ideas related to our new world.”

His apparel company OurRealiteez was just taking off and he knew he wanted to do everything possible to help his city pull through.

“We take a dollar for each continent from each one of our clothing sales, tally it up for a month, and at the end of the month, we pick a charity to donate it to.”

So far, the company has helped local charities like WNY Feeds the Frontlines and Meals on Wheels.

“It was very important with the senior community here locked in, so we wanted to donate to that one. We’re also going to shift focus and donate to organizations that are combating social and racial injustice,” Holmes said.

Holmes says he simply wants to do his part while inspiring others to do the same.

“I’m a proud Buffalonian, I love where I’m from and I’m trying to be the best human I can be. just looking at the world, seven dollars per sale is not a major sacrifice at all to give back.”

For the rest of 2020, Our RealiTeez, will continue with the $7 pledge. For more information on how you can help give back, visit ourrealiteez.nyc.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.