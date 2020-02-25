Local barre studio owner offers special classes for bariatric patients

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo barre studio owner is reaching out to local bariatric patients to assist in their wellness journeys.

Megan Leith, owner of Barretend Buffalo, 503 Delaware Ave., began offering a bariatric program at her studio a couple of months ago. The class, dubbed “Barre-atrics”, is a private group for patients to get a head-to-toe barre workout, as well as to talk to others about their experiences.

Leith has a friend who underwent bariatric surgery, as does one of her instructors.

“We had a couple of people come in to the studio who had the surgery, and we thought it would be nice to have a special class for them so they can come in, learn the basics of barre, feel confident and move on to any other barre class,” Leith said.

Barre, which utilizes ballet-inspired moves, is a good fit for people recovering from surgery, Leith added.

“It’s a lot of small movements from head to toe, so it’s good for someone who maybe is just recovering from surgery,” Leith said. “You can make it as challenging or as easy on your body as you want.”

Leith has started working with patients at ECMC Synergy Bariatrics, 30 N Union Rd #104 in Buffalo.

Dr. Eyad Wohaibi, a bariatric surgeon with ECMC, said that exercise is very important as a factor to success with weight loss surgery.

“Working under the supervision of an instructor, such as the barre classes, helps people be more engaged and maybe more accountable,” Dr. Wohaibi said.

Leith will start offering “Barre-atrics” three-week consecutive classes on March 9 at Williamsville United Methodist Church, 5681 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14221.

Barre-atrics classes are also offered on Wednesday evenings at Barretend Buffalo.

For more information, email megan@barretendbuffalo.com.