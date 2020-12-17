Local sneaker artist selling DIY footwear art kits

(WIVB) – Olivia Luciani has painted custom designs on sneakers for professional athletes and people across the nation– even internationally.

Now, she’s inviting customers to try sneaker painting for themselves with a new DIY kit.

“I came up with this idea during the pandemic, and I think it’s a great holiday gift and a good craft to do at home,” Luciani, owner of Laced By Liv, said. “It’s a lower price point than my shoes, so it’s more affordable, and people can still get a piece of me through the kit.”

The kit comes with everything you need to create a custom pair of kicks- including a finisher spray, shoelaces, tape, one of two paint pallettes, and stencils that can be customized to your order.

“If someone wants a bunny, or a Buffalo Bills logo, I can put that in there for them,” Luciani explained.

The kits also include a QR code which accesses a walk-through instructional video. The walkthrough includes a list of the best types of sneakers to paint on.

“Anyone can use it- there’s no experience needed,” Luciani said.

She started putting out the kits in October- and the response has been great.

“I was very surprised,” she said. “People love them, and I’m definitely going to be making more.”

The kits can be ordered through the Laced By Liv website. Through Dec. 23, Luciani is offering free delivery in the Buffalo area.

“It’s good for anyone who’s into sneakers, art, or just wants to do a craft,” Luciani added.