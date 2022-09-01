HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — PITCH Hamburg is officially open for business. It’s a “small business incubator” with plans to be the launching pad for a new generation of entrepreneurs in Hamburg.

Board members of this new venture and local business leaders swarmed the 40 Main Street office space Wednesday for its grand opening.

“I can empathize with new entrepreneurs who maybe don’t know where to go and what to do,” Annamaria Masucci, executive director, PITCH Hamburg.

Annamaria Masucci is the executive director of PITCH and knows the stress of getting a small business off the ground.

“It took a lot of research and a lot of trying to find out where to go and what to do and who best to talk to,” Masucci said. “So having that resource now, right in the middle of the village is such a huge thing for new entrepreneurs that want to get started.”

The Hamburg Town Board put up a $200,000 grant for this non-profit in November 2021. The cash comes from the American Recovery Plan Act with hopes to bring innovation to Southern Erie County.

“We are living in a community where I remember growing up and our elected officials, business people, were looking to bring jobs. Looking to bring factories, said Randy Hoak, supervisor, Town of Hamburg. “Today, we live in a community where we can attract people who will then bring jobs with them as they live in our community.”

PITCH Hamburg is on the hunt for its first group of entrepreneurs looking to breathe life into their startups and are willing to stay in Hamburg. These businesses can apply online through October 12 to participate in the Small Business Competition.

“Whether you have a small business already, or you have a new business idea, you can apply to be part of our first cohort and then we’ll select six businesses from there to take part in mentorship and programming and have access to the space for six months,” Masucci added.

If you’re interested in getting down to business with PITCH Hamburg, click here.