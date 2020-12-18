MOCHA Center to hold holiday Black Pride event for LGBTQ community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The holiday season is a time for giving and reuniting with family and friends, but Alexandre Burgos -Gonzalez of the MOCHA Center says for some in the LGBTQ community that unification doesn’t come.

“So often many of our LGBTQ youth, especially our youth of color, are disowned and navigate this world without anyone and facing real adult problems.”

That’s why the MOCHA Center is holding a special Black Pride holiday event this Saturday. The hybrid celebration will run from 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. outside of Khari’s Cafe at 128 Fargo Ave, where guests can pick up a free gift and a free meal. The event continues at7 p.m. with a virtual dance party via Facebook Live.

The #MochaCenter connects LGBTQ people of color with programs that promote a healthy lifestyle and support. I’ll tell you about the special #holiday event they are holding Saturday and how you can help on @news4buffalo . 🏳️‍🌈 #LoveWins #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/3twMvmt44B — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) December 17, 2020

“This is just a moment for those people in our community to be young, have fun and not have to worry,” Burgos-Gonzalez said.

Founded in 1996 as the Men of Color Health Awareness Project, The MOCHA Center works to improve the health and wellness of LGBTQ Communities of Color in Western New York.

Burgos-Gonzalez says that’s important now more than ever with people of color being disportionately impacted during the pandemic.

“When you have the intersections of both race, gender, and sexual orientation coming into play, that only leads to more disparity so the work we do is to bridge those gaps.”

Visit mochacenter.org to learn more and click here to register for Saturday’s free event.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

