Morningstar Miracles awards MLK Jr. Scholar with $1,000 scholarship

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A Buffalo organization working to inspire local youth is helping a Medaille student get through the pandemic.

Morningstar Miracles Foundation surprised Junior Davon Brown, a Martin Luther King Jr. Scholar from the African Methodist Ministerial Alliance, with a $1,000 scholarship Monday.

“To get something like this during these trying times with school and tuition and everything, it’s something to be very appreciative of,” Brown said.

The Psychology major plans to pursue a career as a guidance counselor after graduation.

“I want kids to know it doesn’t matter how bad you fall, it’s how you get up.”

Since it’s inception in 2018, Morningstar has awarded scholarships to high school and college students, as well as provided resources encouraging them to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

“It’s about planting those seeds. Now that this seed is planted they can go plant it for somebody else within their sphere of influence and continue on that same mission which is really the ultimate mission of Morning Star is shining that light through everyone,” said Morning Star president Aime Mukendi Jr.

Hope Buffalo provided funds for the scholarship this year. If you would like to contribute, visit Morningstar Miracles Scholarship.