BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canetis will be playing a show at Rec Room on Friday, but first, they sat down with News 4 for this week’s installment of Music Monday.

The band is releasing its third album soon, and lead singer Brendan Orr said he anticipates it will come out this summer. Doors for their Jan. 20 show open at 6 p.m., with Studio89, Ancient Spaceship, and Hello London opening.

Canetis consists of Orr, bassist and vocalist Matt Broconier, guitarists Mike Butler and Matt Sacha, and drummer John Greenan.

The band came together in 2019 and has been writing and playing together since, despite the fact that Sacha and Greenan are currently living in New York City.

Though this upcoming record does not yet have a name, Orr said the band likes to get the names for their records from lyrics on those records. Their first two albums were titled “Putting Time Together” and “Chasing Moonlight.”

“We already have a few of the songs tracked,” Orr said. “We’re really, really excited about it. It feels like this is a culmination of the first two records, where we were really kind of finding our footing a little bit. And then this is us kind of taking that step and putting the best parts of those records into this new one now.”

How the band got its name: While prepping for grad school, Butler was studying Latin roots to try to expand his vocabulary. Though he regrets that effort, he did learn that “canetis” is Latin for “sound.”

Their favorite venues to play: Nietzsche’s, Buffalo Iron Works, Mohawk Place, Thin Man Brewery

Their favorite songs to play live: “Warning Call,” “Meet Me at Midnight”

Their favorite artists to work with: Pr0 Social, Previous Love, Marquee Grand, Fernway, Post Prom, Grace Greenan, Amateur Hockey Club, elemantra, Cooler, Humble Braggers, Hundred Plus Club

Their dream concert lineups:

Brendan Orr

The Strokes

Lauren Hill

Kendrick Lamar

SZA

Paul McCartney

Canetis

Matt Broconier

Oasis

The Midnight

Canetis

Mike Butler

Death Cab for Cutie

Explosions In the Sky

A Great Big Pile Of Leaves

Canetis

For more information about Canetis and their music, visit the following links:

Music Monday #19 was filmed at Thin Man Brewery‘s Elmwood Avenue location. The brewery was founded in 2016 to provide the community with “a fun, inclusive, and forward-thinking approach” to craft beer. Thin Man also has a second location on Chandler Street. To learn more, click here to visit the breweries’ website.

Music Monday is a weekly series created and produced by Adam Duke to showcase artists from Western New York and their work. To be considered for a feature, email Adam at adam.duke@wivb.com.