BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dead Orchids released their debut single, “Bad Things Went Missing” last month and has their next show coming up the first week of April.

The band will be playing support for Market Research’s album release show on April 8 at Nietzsche’s, in addition to Johnny & the Man Kids and Sasha McCoy & the Spoons.

“Market Research was one of the openers for our last show and they invited us to open for their album release show,” said bassist Spencer Glinski. “It’s a huge honor to be playing with them.”

Glinski, guitarist Jake Kohler, and drummer Tyler Thompson formed the band after meeting at Villa Maria College’s School of Music. Veronica Cousins, also a student at Villa, joined the band as its vocalist shortly thereafter.

“I just love the power in ‘Bad Things Went Missing,’ it’s a really great song,” Thompson said. “It’s a great, driving, powerful song and I think it speaks a lot to the things we went through.”

Cousins recalled the lyric-writing process for the single.

“When I was able to get a chance to write on ‘Bad Things Went Missing,’ that was the first time that I felt like I was writing a concept for something official,” she said.

Kohler spoke to how the song came together when the band just formed.

“We originally started ‘Bad Things’ our first semester when we were all going there,” he said. “Tyler and Spence and I would just jam out in the practice rooms after our ensemble would end at like 6. We’d get kicked out sometimes at like midnight because we’d go in and lose track of time.

Their favorite venues to play: The Cave, Mister Goodbar, Nietzsche’s

Their favorite songs to play: Miss Me, Wipeout, Invincible

Their favorite artists to work with: Market Research, Spud, Johnny Hart and the Mess, Austin “Fausto” Fisher

Their dream concert lineups:

Spencer Glinski

Honey Tool Dead Orchids

Veronica Cousins

Nothing but Thieves Issues Dead Orchids

Jake Kohler

Red Hot Chili Peppers Prince Dead Orchids

Tyler Thompson

Gorillaz Paramore Fernway Dead Orchids

Thumbnail image courtesy: Dead Orchids

Music Monday #27 was filmed at Blue Lagoon Studios, a production studio in West Seneca that specializes in recording, mixing, and mastering.

Music Monday is a weekly series created and produced by Adam Duke to showcase artists from Western New York and their work. To be considered for a feature, email Adam at adam.duke@wivb.com.