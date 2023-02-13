BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Emily Rodriguez, an R&B artist also known by the stage name Emrod, first stepped into a recording studio at just 4 years old. She has since learned how to play guitar and has been performing music ever since, with the goal of playing professionally and signing a record deal.

Rodriguez has an upcoming show scheduled for Feb. 24 at the Hard Rock Café in Niagara Falls, her favorite venue to play.

“I love it there. Their food is amazing, you should go check it out — especially when I perform,” she said. “I love to shout out people who come, I love to take pictures. That’s pretty much my favorite place.”

Emrod said she also loves to play festivals, and has also garnered attention from venue owners in Nashville and Washington, D.C., who asked her to perform outside of Western New York.

“I was contacted by a bar owner in Nashville, and then when I performed out there, I was asked to perform at other locations by other musicians,” she said. “I was asked to perform at the Hard Rock in Washington by the manager there while she was visiting Niagara Falls and happened to see one of my shows.”

She said her favorite part about playing in Nashville was being surrounded by other musicians.

What artists inspire Emily Rodriguez: The Weeknd, Beyoncé

Her favorite artists to work with: TNB Music Group, Streets Soprano, Austin “Fausto” Fisher

Her favorite venue to play: The Hard Rock Café (Niagara Falls)

Her favorite songs to play live: Made of Glass, Turn the Page (Bob Seger cover)

Her dream concert lineup:

Rihanna The Weeknd Emily Rodriguez

(Thumbnail image: Prime Legacy Photography / Courtesy: Emily Rodriguez)

Music Monday #23 was filmed at Blue Lagoon Studios, a production studio in West Seneca that specializes in recording, mixing, and mastering.

Music Monday is a weekly series created and produced by Adam Duke to showcase artists from Western New York and their work. To be considered for a feature, email Adam at adam.duke@wivb.com.