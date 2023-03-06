BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rapper G Premacy, born Eugene Kennedy, has a new EP on the way, as well as a series of shows in Western New York and Ontario, Canada. His Buffalo-based label, 40 Acres Fratelli, is hosting a clothing drive for kids through April 1.

The label recently signed a deal to distribute through Sony-owned entertainment company The Orchard. G Premacy’s EP, a collaboration with fellow 40AF rapper 2Gun Yvng, titled “Fire Drill” will release on March 15 on all platforms.

The label will be playing a show at Stamps the Bar on April 14, supporting touring artist Troy Good. It will be their first show as a collective label.

“It’s going to actually be our first show as a collective,” he said. “40 Acres, we’ve had a good amount of shows that we kind of came individually and done some 40 Acres stuff. It’s been a really awesome time and we’ve gotten some really great responses, but this is the first time that people are going to get the chance to really see a 40 Acres set. It’s not something that anyone’s going to want to miss, I promise you.”

The group also has a few other shows in Canada coming up, including Toronto and London, Ontario.

The label is also holding a clothing drive for kids this spring, collecting items at Bridge Studios NY at 604 Hertel Ave., as well as the TREND UP store at 95 Allen St., with additional locations to be announced.

“40 Acres Fratelli as a brand is more than just a record label,” G Premacy said. “We’re into community outreach — we do gas card giveaways and things like that. This newest initiative, we’re putting together a youth spring clothing drive.”

He continued.

“We’re going to be collecting a bunch of clothes and then giving them to the inner-city youth via a couple different programs we have in line,” he said.

What artists inspire G Premacy: Busta Rhymes, Dipset, Jim Jones, G-Unit, Conway the Machine

His favorite artists to work with in the area: Per DM, Manhattan Zo, 2Gun Yvng, EmirDaGod, Prince Papi, Spitta Mac

His favorite venues to play: Rec Room

His favorite songs to perform live: G.O.A.T., The Transition

His dream concert lineup:

King Los Busta Rhymes 40 Acres Fratelli

For more information about G Premacy and his music, visit the following links:

Music Monday #26 was filmed at Bridge Studios NY, a recording, mixing, and production studio in operation . To learn more about Bridge, click here to visit the studio’s website.

Music Monday is a weekly series created and produced by Adam Duke to showcase artists from Western New York and their work. To be considered for a feature, email Adam at adam.duke@wivb.com.