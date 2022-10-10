BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Grace Greenan began making music before she could speak. Humming melodies as a baby, Greenan was born to chase her passion for music.

Greenan began writing music as a form of therapy as she was growing up and became more serious about the craft in college, majoring in music production and releasing her first album, “Emerald City,” during her junior year.

She put out a concept album, “Eden,” in 2021 and has released three music videos on her YouTube channel within the past month. The album features stories from the Bible, taken from a woman’s perspective.

Greenan recently went to Los Angeles to put the finishing touches on some of the songs on her forthcoming project, which she has described as having more mature tones to it and a different sound from her past work. She also teased a new single on the way.

The album will echo stories from Greenan’s life.

“Expect to hear stories from my life and super relatable ideas and topics that you can just play in the background while you’re taking a drive,” she said. “Or you can have a deep listen to and cry to them.”

Greenan has an upcoming show at Jack Rabbit on Oct. 15 and tickets will be available at the door. She also said more show dates will be revealed at a time in the future. She was recently featured on Marquee Grand’s new single, “One Night Stand-In,” and played with the band in July.

Greenan said she also enjoys songwriting and creating music with with her friend, R&B/hip-hop artist Pr0 Social, as well as her guitarist, 99 Busco.

What artists inspire her: Demi Lovato, Colbie Caillat, Norah Jones, Billie Eilish, Amy Winehouse

Her favorite venues to play: Buffalo Iron Works, Town Ballroom, Jack Rabbit, anywhere in Buffalo with a crowd

Her dream concert lineup:

Benny the Butcher Billie Eilish Demi Lovato Grace Greenan

