BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The band Grosh started as a rock duo — Grace Lougen and Josh English — around five years ago. Lougen played guitar and sang, with English on drums. Since then, they have added two more members — bassist Dylan Hund and singer Megan Brown.

Lougen said Grosh has a “really full summer schedule” in terms of upcoming shows.

The band is scheduled to play at the Deep South Taco downtown location from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, as part of the taqueria’s three-day Cinco de Mayo celebration. The night before, the band will be in Cleveland with fellow Buffalo artist Stress Dolls, playing at CODA. Grosh also has a show scheduled for May 20 at The Cave with Violet Mary.

The band has released two albums and a single to date. They have written around a dozen songs for their third album, which they plan to record this fall.

“We have been writing a lot of music,” Lougen said. “I think that we have 12 songs done and a couple more that we’re working on and we’ve still got other ideas and stuff. So we’re planning on November as when we’re going to record the next album.”

Lougen said the details are still being finalized, but there are people that will be involved with the production of the next album that the group is excited to work alongside.

How the band got its name: Lougen suggested “Grace and Josh” when the band began as a duo, to which English then suggested they combine their names into “Grosh.”

What artists inspire Grosh: Chris Cornell, Jewel, Derek Trucks, The Allman Brothers, Led Zeppelin, Benny Greb, James Jamerson, Jr., The Temptations

His favorite venue to play: Sportsmen’s Tavern

Their favorite songs to play: “Don’t Trust Nobody,” “Stick Around”

The band’s favorite game to play on the road: Beat That

Their dream concert lineups:

Josh English

Grosh Larkin Poe Foo Fighters

Megan Brown

Grosh Sunday Reign Incubus

Thumbnail photo: Aaron Bobek courtesy of Grosh

Music Monday is a weekly series created and produced by Adam Duke to showcase artists from Western New York and their work. To be considered for a feature, email Adam at adam.duke@wivb.com.