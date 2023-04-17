BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Rapper Jae Skeese released “Abolished Uncertainties,” his debut project through DrumWork Music on March 24. He sat down for this week’s Music Monday to discuss the album, his Buffalo influences, and his next album — “Testament of the Times” — which he said he hopes to release later this year.

“‘Abolished Uncertainties,’ that’s like my baby; I’ve been working on it for almost three years,” Skeese said. “Really, the album is just me discussing my life, my story. I’m talking a lot about Buffalo, some of the things that I’ve seen, some of the areas I grew up in, the schools that I went to, different things with my mom, my dad, my daughter. Pretty much my journey to getting where I am now in my career and in my life.”

Skeese got into music around the age of 11 or 12. His best friend, who lived across the street, had uncles who made music. Skeese said he drew inspiration from them and his friend.

Skeese said his involvement with the DrumWork label came when Conway the Machine — the man behind DrumWork — reached out to him as the label was coming together. A few months later, the pair met in New York City for a studio session, which included the recording of Skeese’s single “Symmetry.”

He said that going to concerts and events like the Gus Macker tournament around Buffalo as a kid, as well as growing up on the city’s East Side, helped shape his view of the world, which he said is evident in his music.

Skeese will be opening for Conway on the upcoming “Won’t He Do It” Tour, along with Houston rapper Sauce Walka.

“Definitely keep running up ‘Abolished Uncertainties… and also I do have another album that I’m working on getting out before the end of the year, so keep your eyes peeled for that as well,” Skeese said. “The name of the new album is called ‘Testament of the Times.'”

Jae Skeese’s favorite song off ‘Abolished Uncertainties’: Symmetry

His favorite venues he’s performed at: Broadway Joe’s, Town Ballroom, Soundlab, Milkie’s

His ideal concert lineup:

Jae Skeese 7xveTheGenius Conway the Machine

For more information about Jae Skeese and his music, visit the following links:

Featured image courtesy of SDOTB Photography (@sdotb)

Music Monday is a weekly series created and produced by Adam Duke to showcase artists from Western New York and their work. To be considered for a feature, email Adam at adam.duke@wivb.com.