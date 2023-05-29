BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Letter to Elise first formed in 2020, but after a short hiatus, will be playing its first official show on Saturday. The band released a music video for their song “Green Tea” this past Friday.

The band’s debut show will be at Buffalo’s Mohawk Place with a scheduled 8 p.m. start and doors at 7. Openers for the show include Cami Clune and the Glass Hearts, as well as the band Glass Image. Tickets for the show can be found at this link.

Letter to Elise is made up of Elliott Hunt on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, Dave DelValle on bass and vocals, Jon Gordner on lead guitar, and Marcus Ryan on drums.

Hunt talked about the band’s new music video for their song “Green Tea.”

“It’s nice to have new contact out there, even if it was for an EP that was released in 2020,” he said. “The next step forward is working on some new original music and hopefully getting in the studio this summer to release some singles.”

Hunt said the band has already completed two songs off its next project. Additionally, the band will be playing at Jack Rabbit on July 12 as part of Music is Art’s “Alliance Showcase” series and are slated to perform at Revolution Art Gallery on Aug. 19 on a bill with Rose Cora Perry.

How the band got its name: From The Cure’s song “A Letter to Elise.”

What artists inspire Letter to Elise: Peach Pit, Hippo Campus, Cage the Elephant, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Foo Fighters

Their favorite songs to play live: EH: “Thanks to Therapy” JG: “Thanks to Therapy” DD: “Green Tea” MR: “Fool”

Their dream concert lineups:

Dave DelValle

Kings of Leon Cage the Elephant Letter to Elise

Elliott Hunt

Harry Styles Miley Cyrus Letter to Elise

Marcus Ryan

Cage the Elephant The Killers Letter to Elise

Jon Gordner

The Strokes Ben Howard Letter to Elise

For more information about Letter to Elise and their music, visit the following links:

Thumbnail image: Don Keller/Courtesy of Letter to Elise

Music Monday is a weekly series created and produced by Adam Duke to showcase artists from Western New York and their work. To be considered for a feature, email Adam at adam.duke@wivb.com.