BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — If you haven’t heard his music, you’ve likely seen his work elsewhere around the Queen City, as Music Monday sat down with Buffalo rapper and muralist Mic Excel for this week’s installment of the series.

Mic said his favorite avenue to express his art is tattooing, as it allows him to have a personal connection with his subject. However, he enjoys making music and painting murals.

Growing up around skateparks, the pop-punk scene also played a large role in shaping Mic’s music.

He added that his next music project will likely be his last. However, he plans to continue his pursuit of making visual art.

The full interview with Mic Excel can be viewed above. For more information about Mic and his music and murals, visit the following links:

Music Monday #10 was filmed at The Beer Keep. The Beer Keep is a bar and shop in the Elmwood Village dedicated to helping Western New York discover new beers and rediscover old favorites. Click/tap here to learn more.

