BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Previous Love released its debut full-length album, “Dead Planets,” in July, and singer/guitarist Gary Sheedy teased what they’re working on when he spoke with News 4 for this week’s Music Monday.

“Our goal is to kind of hole up a little bit and write and do some recording,” he said. “We’ve done all of our music at GCR Audio and we love it there and it’s great, but we might try our hand at a little self recording because (Previous Love guitarist and vocalist Tom Draper) is — again, he interned there, he went to school for that kind of thing, he’s very talented as a mixing engineer. So we might try a little DIY kind of thing and see what we can cook up.”

Sheedy also discussed “Eddie’s Song,” a B-side off “Dead Planets,” which released on Dec. 9.

The band, which is comprised of Sheedy, Draper, bassist Steven Browne, and drummer John Perdue, began in 2017, with Draper joining the following year. Sheedy, Browne, and Purdue have been playing in various bands together for over a decade.

Draper, whom the band met while recording at GCR Audio, became fast friends with the trio and replaced former guitarist Charles Campanella, who moved to Seattle.

As far as the band’s name goes, Sheedy was uncertain as to its origin, but asked Perdue, who pitched the name, where it came from.

“I saw ‘previously loved’ was written on a sign instead of ‘used’ at a record store — shoutout Black Dots on Grant — and we really liked how it sounded,” Perdue recalled.

Sheedy said the band liked the way it sounded and the feelings it invokes.

What artists inspire the band: The Cure, Death Cab for Cutie, Turnover, Coldplay, Dive

Sheedy’s favorite venues: Mohawk Place, Rec Room, Stamps the Bar, Nietzsche’s, lloyd

His favorite songs to play: Caffeine, Rose Gold

His dream concert lineup:

The Cure Death Cab for Cutie Dive Head North Previous Love

For more information about Previous Love and their music, visit the following links:

Music Monday #17 was filmed at The Beer Keep, a bar and shop in the Elmwood Village dedicated to helping Western New York discover new beers and rediscover old favorites. Click here to learn more.

Music Monday is a weekly series created and produced by Adam Duke to showcase artists from Western New York and their work. To be considered for a feature, email Adam at adam.duke@wivb.com.