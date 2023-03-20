BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Real Movement, as its name suggests, has gone through a lot of changes since its inception in 2011. What began as a solo project for Kevin Kauffman developed into a band in 2017 and after going through a few different lineups, landed on its current iteration in 2021.

“Real Movement started in 2011 and it was just like a recording project. In 2017, it became a band,” Kauffman said.

He described the band’s music as “cosmic indie rock,” but said the style and genre is ever-changing.

Keyboardist Jake Nicholson teased what’s next for the band.

“We’ve been writing new songs, pretty much focusing on that,” Nicholson said. “Our last album, ‘Trash Talk,’ came out in September — how long did that take? A year to mix and master? … As soon as that was released, we wrote five or six new songs.”

He said the band may record the new album this year and release it next year.

How the band got its name: “Real Movement” allows for the band to play different genres and styles and still make sense as a name.

Their favorite songs to play live: White Collar Crime, Gravity

Their favorite venues to play: Nietzsche’s, Revolution Gallery

Their dream concert lineup:

Louis Cole Modest Mouse Real Movement

For more information about Real Movement and their music, visit the following links:

Thumbnail image: Connor Mink / Courtesy: Real Movement

