EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — This Halloween, Music Monday is featuring Western New York’s Finest Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band, Songbirds.

“It also works out really well that all of our primary instruments kind of map really well to everyone in Fleetwood Mac,” said Jeffrey Fischer, who plays bass and provides vocals for the band.

With Fischer, Songbirds consists of vocalist and auxiliary percussionist Julia Riley, keyboardist and vocalist Maryssa Peirick, guitarist and vocalist Christian Jude, and drummer Dave Cocuzzi.

The band began playing music individually in their youth and started joining bands together in high school.

“I made a Facebook post about a year and a month ago,” Jude recalled. “And I said, ‘If anybody wants to start a Fleetwood Mac cover band, I’ll be your Lindsey (Buckingham).’ And then a month later, Dave messages me, ‘Hey, you wanna be Lindsey?'”

The band said discussions about its formation had been a running gag between the members for a long time, leading up to the creation of Songbirds in late 2021.

“I used to hear Fleetwood Mac on the radio listening with my parents,” Riley said. “And then one day, about a year ago, Jeff said, ‘We’re starting a Fleetwood Mac cover band, would you like to be our Stevie (Nicks)? And I said, ‘Oh my God, yea!'”

The band does not exclusively play Fleetwood Mac songs, though it is their forte. According to Fischer, they also sprinkle in other covers and party songs.

Favorite songs to play:

Julia Riley

The Chain

Jeffrey Fischer

You Make Loving Fun

Maryssa Peirick

Rhiannon

Christian Jude

Never Going Back Again

Dave Cocuzzi

Rhiannon

Ideal Concert Lineups:

Julia Riley

Crosby, Stills, & Nash (feat. Julia Riley) Songbirds

Jeffrey Fischer

Billy Joel Elton John Ben Folds Songbirds

Maryssa Peirick

Queen Songbirds

Christian Jude

Fleet Foxes Whitney (band) Iron & Wine Songbirds

Dave Cocuzzi

Genesis (1975 lineup) Songbirds

To learn more about Songbirds, follow along on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Music Monday is a weekly series designed to showcase artists from Western New York and their work. To be considered for a feature, email Adam Duke at adam.duke@wivb.com.