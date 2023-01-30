BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Streets Soprano, a founder and CEO of Trust Nobody Music Group and a member of the Black Soprano Family (BSF), got into music when he was 6 years old, with his passion for the art instilled in him by his godfather.

“With tremendous thanks to Benny the Butcher and the Black Soprano Family movement — because it is about music — it’s helped me realize there’s more in the world,” Streets said. “The community of Buffalo, this is for them, this is for us as a whole.”

He said that doing community events and being a part of the Buffalo music scene has shown him that he can make a change and that everything matters.

“I never want to sound like I’m preaching [in my music],” he said. “I’m definitely trying to encourage the youth or encourage the people to do better. We are better.”

Streets Soprano is working on finishing up his next album, “Nothing Lasts Forever,” and said his listeners can get ready.

Where he got his name: “Streets” has been his nickname since he was 11 and “Soprano” comes from his association with BSF.

What artists inspire Streets Soprano: DMX, The Lox, Styles P, Jadakiss, Dipset

His favorite venue to play: The Showplace Theater

His favorite song of his: Better Than Last Year

His dream concert lineup:

Drake Benny the Butcher Streets Soprano

