BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chelsea O’Donnell, better known as Chelsea O, is an alt-pop-rock artist from Buffalo and the founder of Stress Dolls — a name which encompasses O’Donnell’s solo act, as well as a musical duo, and a band.

The full Stress Dolls band will be playing together on Friday at Town Ballroom, with Cooler, Starjuice, and Tsunami Tsurprise opening. Doors for the show are at 6:30, with music starting at 7 p.m.

Additionally, Chelsea O released her latest single, “Body,” on Friday — the first song Stress Dolls has put out since she was offered a record deal with Sun Pedal Recordings.

When performing as a band, Stress Dolls consists of bassist T.J. Luckman, lead guitarist Jordan Smith, and drummer Josh English, with Chelsea O on lead vocals and rhythm guitar. Performing as a duo, Stress Dolls is made up of O’Donnell and violinist Sally Schaefer.

In addition to performing, Chelsea O is also a huge proponent of the Buffalo music scene. The founder of SUNY Fredonia’s “Local Lo-Down” in 2012, she is now promoting local music on WBFO The Bridge, with a new weekly radio show that debuted on May 28. The show, appropriately dubbed “The Scene,” airs Sundays from 10-11 a.m.

“I think The Bridge is a super cool station, I love how they play all sorts of artists, as well as local and regional artists,” she said. “You could hear a Billie Eilish song and then next, you could hear a Grace Greenan song. It’s not like it’s limited, which is amazing for radio.”

How Stress Dolls got its name: “I am an easily stressed person,” Chelsea O said. “I think that’s really the only explanation.”

Chelsea O’s favorite venues to play: 9th Ward at Babeville, Buffalo’s Mohawk Place

Her favorite songs to play: “High Anxiety” and “Curves and Edges”

Her dream concert lineup:

Jimmy Eat World Bully Stress Dolls

For more information about Stress Dolls and their music, visit the following links:

Music Monday is a weekly series created and produced by Adam Duke to showcase artists from Western New York and their work. To be considered for a feature, email Adam at adam.duke@wivb.com.