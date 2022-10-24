BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Guitarist Cameron Ballacchino of the band Sunbather joined News 4 for this week’s installment Music Monday.

The band was formed in 2019, consisting of Ballacchino, his girlfriend Sophia LaNasa, who plays bass, and longtime friends Wyatt Kluckhohn, on the drums and Charles Sanfilippo, who also plays guitar.

“My girlfriend, I reached out to her and asked her if she wanted to play within a month of knowing her,” Ballacchino recalled. “Once I heard she was a musician, I was like, ‘Alright, I need to wait a little bit to ask her, but yea, I had to make sure to ask her to be a part.”

The band’s debut EP, “Citrus” was released in June. They began recording it in 2019, but only put it out this year due to COVID-related delays. The album was produced at Skyway Studios by R.J. DeMarco of the band Fernway.

Ballacchino said the recording process entailed long eight-hour days, but felt great to have completed it.

“It was mostly a collaborative effort,” he said. “We have a good crew who — all of us are willing to work together and put out good music.”

Ballacchino, who started as an accounting major in college before switching to physics, defines the band’s genre as “Math Rock,” a type of rock music that is more technical and focused on complex rhythms and time signatures.

“It’s a little bit like Prog Rock in modern times,” he said.

Though the band’s next project has not been planned yet, Ballachino said he does have some things in the works. He hopes to play out at venues to gain fuel for his writing.

Ballacchino’s dream concert lineup:

Chon Delta Sleep Sunbather

How the band got its name: Kluckhohn suggested the name, which comes from a Deafheaven album title.

To listen to Sunbather’s music, visit the following links:

Music Monday #8 was filmed at Jack Rabbit, a venue in Buffalo’s Elmwood Village, which hosts live music, watch parties, tailgates, and more. To learn more about Jack Rabbit, click here to visit the venue’s Facebook page.

The full interview with Cameron Ballacchino of Sunbather can be seen above.

Music Monday is a weekly series designed to showcase artists from Western New York and their work. To be considered for a feature, email Adam Duke at adam.duke@wivb.com.