BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo-based rock band The Eaves released a new album on Nov. 4 and have scheduled the corresponding release show for Jan. 20 at Buffalo’s Mohawk Place.

The album, titled “Lately, I Don’t Have a God… And Other Obvious Epiphanies,” was recorded at GCR Audio. Roger Bryan and the Orphans and Passed Out will be opening for The Eaves at the Jan. 20 show.

“The record’s out, so please listen to the record,” said The Eaves’ frontman Chris Couche. “If you like it, tell a friend. It took us a long time to make it and we’re really proud of it, so we hope you like it.”

Bassist Maurice “Mo” Halliday and guitarist Adam Clukey have known each other since childhood. They met Couche in high school, where they played together in a few bands.

“Long story short, we ended up coming back together 10 years or so later, and it’s just been a pretty organic process since, with writing and band dynamic.”

Halliday spoke on the writing process, speaking on influences of artists such as Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

“I’m really big on songwriting,” he said. “Specifically, Tom Petty-style songwriting, so kind of a little bit of, ‘don’t bore us, get to the chorus,’ but we also like some of the edge of The Replacements and stuff like that. So it’s like loud guitars with more of that standard kind of tight structure.”

Halliday added that lyrically, the songs are more poetic, with Couche setting the tone.

“It’s everything you like, but then hopefully with our spin on it,” Couche said.

How the band got its name: The name was taken from the song “Desperados Under the Eaves” by Warren Zevon.

What artists inspire The Eaves: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, The Replacements, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan

The Eaves favorite people to work with: Roger Bryan and the Orphans, Wild Once, Passed Out, Previous Love, Robbie Takac, Kyle Resnick, Jay Zubricky

Their favorite venues to play: Mohawk Place, Nietzsche’s, Town Ballroom

Their dream concert lineup:

Bruce Springsteen (4-hour set) Bill Clinton (on saxophone) The Eaves

