BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The ‘T’ may be silent, but Tsavo Highway is proficient at making sounds.

“We’re all part of the — we call it the Buffalo jam scene — it’s like a jam family,” singer Emily Scripps said. “We are all into jam bands like Phish, the Grateful Dead, and when they have bands that come — to Iron Works specifically — we all go there and go see them and we all kind of met through going to local bands and national bands.”

Tsavo Highway is a jam band from Western New York consisting of vocalist/synth player Emily Scripps, guitarist/vocalist Peter Kern, keyboardist Drew Smith, drummer Tim O’Hara, guitarist Christian Dobosiewicz, and bassist Mike Plante.

The band is set to record their first EP with Zach Tilton of the band Grub.

“We started writing songs like January, February of this past year,” Scripps said. “We’ve actually only been a band for like six, seven months, but we have about 11, 12, 13-ish that we’re working on. Like, original songs, and they’re written by like everyone here. We don’t have a set person who does it, we all kind of write all the music. We’re super excited to record it and have our fans be able to listen to us.”

Tsavo Highway encourages Western New Yorkers to support local music and wants the community to know that the jam band scene is very welcoming to anyone who would like to be a part of it.

For tickets to the band’s Oct. 21 show at The Cave, click here.

How they got their name: “It’s an epic level in Halo 3. It was a very inspirational video game for myself growing up, and Mike as well,” Dobosiewicz said. “It just was a cool name, it’s something (of an) internal joke, and it makes everybody think how to say it. Nobody knows how to say it, the ‘T’ is silent.”

What artists inspire them: Jimi Hendrix, Phish, Tedeschi Trucks Band

Their favorite venues to play: Buffalo Iron Works, The Cave, Mr. Goodbar, Jack Rabbit, Delaware Park

Their dream concert lineup:

Tsavo Highway Any band that wants to play with them Lady Gaga

For more information about Tsavo Highway and their music, visit the following links:

Music Monday #7 was filmed at Delaware Park, prior to Tsavo Highway’s performance at Flow Jam. The park was designed between 1868 and 1870 by Fredrick Law Olmsted and Calvert Vaux. It is part of Buffalo’s Olmsted Parks Conservancy and was named one of the Great Places in America by the American Planning Association in 2014 and a top-10 park in the world by The Guardian in 2015.

Flow Jam is a weekly showcase of local flow art and fire spinners each Monday at Delaware Park’s Hoyt Lake that encourages people to “find their flow.”

Music Monday is a weekly series designed to showcase artists from Western New York and their work. To be considered for a feature, email Adam Duke at adam.duke@wivb.com.