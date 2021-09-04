New Anchor Bar at Buffalo State goes through 2,200 wings in first week of being open

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Anchor Bar’s first on-campus college location opened the Friday before the start of classes at Buffalo State.

Glenn Bucello, resident district manager of Chartwells Dining Services on campus, says they ran through about 2,200 wings in the first week.

“The response has been amazing so far – it far exceeded our expectations for the week,” Bucello said.

The Anchor Bar is located inside of Campbell Student Union. It serves a reduced menu with several flavors of wings, chicken tenders, boneless wings, meatless wings, and beef on weck.

It will offer students from out of the area a chance to sample Buffalo classics on campus.

“Anchor Bar is a name everyone in Buffalo knows, but outside of Buffalo, not as many know it,” Bucello added. “To be able to introduce a Buffalo legend right here at Buffalo State is incredible.”