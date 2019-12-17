New garage space for remote-controlled cars unveiled at Oishei Children’s Hospital

(WIVB) – Last year, Oishei Children’s Hospital of Buffalo rolled out remote-controlled cars for young patients going in for surgery to drive.

The cars, which were donated by Fisher-Price, are intended to help ease anxiety for kids heading into the operating room.

Now, the “cars” have a special place to be stored at the hospital. Fisher-Price has created a special “garage” space for the cars, which allows them to be displayed and ready for patient use.

“The new garage space is a great way to highlight the ongoing partnership we have with Fisher-Price and all they do to support our patients, highlighting their creativity in taking the Power Wheels that have been a longstanding kid favorite and adjusting them to meet the needs of children going to surgery,”, Allegra C. Jaros, president of Oishei Children’s Hospital, said in a press release.

You can read more about the remote-controlled cars here.