Niagara Falls boxer sets her sights on 2020 Olympics

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– Ever since she was a little girl, boxing has been an important part of Mikiah Kreps’s life.

” I was always in the gym. I had my first fight when I was nine and I stuck with it ever since,” said Kreps.

Thanks to that passion and persistence, the 23-year-old fighter is on her way to Louisiana to compete in the Olympic Trials.

“It’s an amazing feeling just to see all my hard work paying off and I’m just one step closer to representing my country,” said Kreps.

Kreps first win in the Olympic Trials qualifier in Oxnard California.

It’s been a long road to the trials for the Niagara Falls boxer, one that almost didn’t happen. Kreps was fighting internationally for the Women’s World Championship in Russia were she ultimately won bronze, but almost missed the qualifying fight.

“Being in Russia I missed the eastern qualifier, so I really only had one shot to qualify and that was right when I came back in the last chance qualifier in California. We took the chance and went to Russia which I’m glad that I did because it was the experience of a lifetime, but when I got back it was straight back to the gym and training and I won the whole tournament,” said Kreps.

Now, she’s back in the gym every day with her mother, a former boxer herself, training for hours in hopes to win Olympic gold in 2020.

“She has her own style. A lot of coaches tell me they love her style. She has so much power and when she gets in her rhythm she has soul when she fights,” said Deborah Fields-Kreps.

Kreps after her Olympic qualifying win.

Kreps will compete against eight other women in her weight class to secure a spot at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Despite the pressure, Kreps says she’s going into the fight with confidence and a will to win.

” I go in the ring with the mindset that I know I’m going to win this. I train so hard and give 110 percent in the gym all the time and that shows in my performances. It shows that I’m very strong-minded and I always find a way to win.”