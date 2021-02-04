Niagara Falls family picking up the pieces after car crashes into their home

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) Sunday, January 24 is a night Macayla Voorhees will always remember.

“All of this happened so quickly yet it was such a big thing that flipped our lives upside down.”

She tucked her three-year-old son into bed and kissed her fiance goodnight, but around 1:00 am she heard a loud crash and the rest of her night was anything but normal.

“It sounded like it had exploded and it shook the house. And the screams coming from my son’s mouth were just so gut-wrenching, you know that it was bad”

Macayla ran to the front of her house she’d been renting for almost five years and found headlights of a tan Cadillac peaking through a large hole in her basement wall on the 7000 block of Stephenson Avenue in Niagara Falls. The car just barely missed her son’s bedroom.

“That guy was about a half foot away from the gas meter. The whole house could have exploded. We wouldn’t be here.”

Just hours after the incident, the family, which includes her older daughter and her fiance’s daughter, found themselves homeless after the city condemned the house, split apart between family members.

“My step daughter is with her mom,my grandmother has taken my daughter until we can find a home and get us all under the same roof and our son is with us. My dad let us stay there, he only has one bedroom though and a family of five, it’s just not suitable.”

She started a GoFundMe to help her family start over and search for a new home in the middle of the pandemic.i So far it has raised just over $2,000. She says she’s overwhelmed by the support the community has shown them.

“We appreciate it more than anything. It’s amazing how communities can come together when tragedies happen.”